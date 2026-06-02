COFG Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

COFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,167 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $263.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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