Cogent Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cogent Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Cogent Private Wealth Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $392.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.54, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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