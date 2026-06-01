Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stake Lowered by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,803 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 123,602 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,959,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,834,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,276 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $141,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,834 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,890 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $176,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,648 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,574,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.76 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.41%.Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Dbs Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $107.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

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