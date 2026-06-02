Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 42,222 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush set a $224.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $140.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 38,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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