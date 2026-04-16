Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,421 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 33,901 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $45,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $661,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $402,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $187,488,000 after purchasing an additional 241,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $264,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 9,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total transaction of $2,005,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 387,221 shares in the company, valued at $78,063,753.60. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,570 shares of company stock valued at $60,504,690. Insiders own 16.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $281.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.11.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $195.90 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $243.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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