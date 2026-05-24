Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 165,845 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,680 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 165,845 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,811,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 12,044.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,523 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 266,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
NFLX stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s ad-supported tier has surpassed 250 million monthly viewers, reinforcing the company’s advertising growth story and supporting the bull case for future revenue expansion. Netflix ad-supported tier tops 250M monthly viewers as sports push deepens
- Positive Sentiment: Netflix is deepening its partnership with iHeartMedia by streaming “The Breakfast Club” live daily, a sign it is pushing further into live and podcast-style programming that could broaden engagement and ad inventory. iHeartMedia and Netflix Deepen Partnership with Daily Live Video Stream of The Breakfast Club
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC highlighted Netflix as a “final trade,” suggesting some short-term trading interest from market watchers. IBM, ServiceNow, Netflix And A Basic Materials Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
- Neutral Sentiment: BetterInvesting questioned whether Netflix is fairly valued after its recent report, which keeps the stock in “show-me” territory even after strong earnings and revenue growth. BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX and ExlService Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: EXLS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted Netflix as a possible suitor if IMAX is sold, but this is speculative and not a confirmed deal driver. IMAX Potential Suitors Include Netflix, Apple, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Canada’s new streaming rules would require Netflix to contribute a larger share of domestic revenue to Canadian content, raising compliance costs for the business. Canada Raises Streaming Content Requirement to 15% for Netflix, Disney, Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting also flagged higher costs from the same Canadian policy change, adding a modest regulatory headwind for Netflix and other streamers. Netflix, Spotify to face higher costs as CRTC changes rules
Netflix Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Further Reading
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