Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,223 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,147 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 59,223 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,238,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646,265 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,828 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,303,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $268,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,208,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $172,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CDE stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.25. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company's revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coeur Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coeur Mining wasn't on the list.

While Coeur Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here