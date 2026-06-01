Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,086 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 61,086 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 170.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $70.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Equity Residential from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.40%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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