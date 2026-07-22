Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,508 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,220 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.77. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 82.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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