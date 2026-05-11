Colonial River Investments LLC Purchases 10,695 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Colonial River Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 0.0%

ORCL opened at $195.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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