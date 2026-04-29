Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.94.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here