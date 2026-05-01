Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 128,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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LPL Financial Stock Up 1.0%

LPLA stock opened at $334.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.70 and a 200 day moving average of $342.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.51 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.19%. LPL Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $336,975.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,768. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,520,838.15. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $2,720,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting LPL Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat core estimates — adjusted EPS $5.60 (vs. $5.49 consensus) and revenue of $4.94B (above Street). Net income and adjusted pre-tax income rose year-over-year, supporting the beat. GlobeNewswire: Q1 2026 Results

Q1 results beat core estimates — adjusted EPS $5.60 (vs. $5.49 consensus) and revenue of $4.94B (above Street). Net income and adjusted pre-tax income rose year-over-year, supporting the beat. Positive Sentiment: Strong asset trends: total client assets +30% YoY to $2.3T, advisory assets +42% to $1.4T, and $21B of organic net new assets — metrics that support fee revenue durability and long-term growth. GlobeNewswire: Asset Details

Strong asset trends: total client assets +30% YoY to $2.3T, advisory assets +42% to $1.4T, and $21B of organic net new assets — metrics that support fee revenue durability and long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Capital return: company resumed repurchases (~$125M planned in Q2) and declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 21; payable June 4), which supports investor sentiment. (Dividend notice April 30 entry)

Capital return: company resumed repurchases (~$125M planned in Q2) and declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend May 21; payable June 4), which supports investor sentiment. (Dividend notice April 30 entry) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts are available for color on guidance and execution; analysts and investors are parsing management comments for cadence and 2026 outlook updates. Seeking Alpha: Q1 2026 Call Transcript Yahoo: Q1 Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts are available for color on guidance and execution; analysts and investors are parsing management comments for cadence and 2026 outlook updates. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets flagged conflicting takes on 'sales' metrics (one report noted a miss on a sales measure), so market attention will focus on which revenue/segment definitions drive future estimates. Yahoo: Misses Sales Expectations

Some outlets flagged conflicting takes on 'sales' metrics (one report noted a miss on a sales measure), so market attention will focus on which revenue/segment definitions drive future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Recruited assets collapsed ~55% YoY (Q1 recruited assets $17B), a notable slowdown in advisor recruiting that may pressure future asset growth and fee generation. GlobeNewswire: Recruiting Details

Recruited assets collapsed ~55% YoY (Q1 recruited assets $17B), a notable slowdown in advisor recruiting that may pressure future asset growth and fee generation. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose: core G&A increased ~29% YoY and management adjusted the upper end of 2026 Core G&A guidance (lowered by $20M) — higher costs could temper margin expansion. GlobeNewswire: Cost/Guidance Update

Operating expenses rose: core G&A increased ~29% YoY and management adjusted the upper end of 2026 Core G&A guidance (lowered by $20M) — higher costs could temper margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: M&A cadence: Commonwealth conversion remains on track, but management trimmed estimated run-rate EBITDA from $425M to $410M; Mariner deal will shift ~144 advisors to a competing hybrid RIA model — these items reduce near-term upside from recent deals. GlobeNewswire: M&A and EBITDA Update

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $478.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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