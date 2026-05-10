Comerica Bank Grows Stake in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) by 2,443.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,609 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,344 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in OneStream were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneStream by 588.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,768 shares of the company's stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneStream by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,637 shares of the company's stock worth $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in OneStream during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000.

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OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $24.00 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded OneStream from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneStream presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $24.72.

Get Our Latest Report on OS

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 990,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,945.06. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 2,015 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $47,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,344. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock worth $3,027,262. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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