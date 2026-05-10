Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI - Free Report) by 19,481.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,027 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company's stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 4,259,015 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company's stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 3,993,325 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 232.4% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,875 shares of the company's stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 3,585,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 1,792.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,253,888 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after buying an additional 3,081,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,841,751 shares of the company's stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 2,363,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Trevi Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted near-term EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to ($0.11) from ($0.12) , suggesting modestly better expected profitability. Trevi Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

HC Wainwright lifted near-term EPS estimates for to from , suggesting modestly better expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to ($0.14) from ($0.17) , Q4 2026 to ($0.15) from ($0.17) , and FY2026 to ($0.47) from ($0.54) .

The firm also increased its EPS estimate to from , to from , and to from . Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a bullish long-term view, raising its FY2027 estimate to ($0.57) from ($0.63) and FY2028 to ($0.63) from ($0.66) , while maintaining the same $21 price target.

HC Wainwright kept a bullish long-term view, raising its estimate to from and to from , while maintaining the same price target. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst trimmed its FY2029 estimate to $0.70 from $0.79 in one report, but the overall tone remained constructive.

The analyst trimmed its estimate to from in one report, but the overall tone remained constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Trevi recently reported a Q1 loss of ($0.09) per share, slightly wider than expectations, so the stock’s move appears driven more by improved forward estimates and analyst confidence than by the latest earnings print.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

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