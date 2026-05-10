Comerica Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT - Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,119 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Avient were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 19.1% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,821 shares of the company's stock worth $69,057,000 after buying an additional 335,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avient by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,083 shares of the company's stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 26.6% during the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 319,760 shares of the company's stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avient by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,084,382 shares of the company's stock worth $35,730,000 after buying an additional 71,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Avient News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avient this week:

Avient Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Avient Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $846.35 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avient's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avient from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.40.

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Avient Profile

Avient Corporation NYSE: AVNT is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company's core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne's specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

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