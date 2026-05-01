Comerica Bank Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,868 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company's stock.

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Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $480.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.01 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 14.77%.Southwest Gas's quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $96.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Southwest Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

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