Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
ICU Medical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Comerica Bank increased its stake in ICU Medical by 52.6% to 39,658 shares (about $5.66M), and institutional investors now own roughly 96.10% of the stock.
  • Analysts are mixed: ICU Medical carries an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $169 average price target, but several firms have recently cut targets (Piper Sandler to $163, KeyCorp to $164) and some have downgraded the stock.
  • ICU Medical beat quarterly EPS estimates ($1.91 vs. $1.68) while revenue fell 14.1%; management set FY2026 guidance of 7.75–8.45 EPS versus analysts' 6.31 estimate, and the shares trade near $119 (1‑year range $107–$160.29).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ICU Medical.

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICU Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $119.20 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,962.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $535.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ICU Medical Right Now?

Before you consider ICU Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ICU Medical wasn't on the list.

While ICU Medical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One of Nevada's Most Overlooked Gold Plays Just Got a Lot More Interesting
One of Nevada's Most Overlooked Gold Plays Just Got a Lot More Interesting
From Wall Street Logic (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines