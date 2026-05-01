Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICU Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $119.20 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5,962.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $535.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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