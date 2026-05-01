Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE BURL opened at $319.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.77. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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