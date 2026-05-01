Comerica Bank Purchases 6,007 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,818 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $164,940,000 after buying an additional 323,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,215 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,723.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $53,446,000 after buying an additional 125,185 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4,972.5% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,942 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 98,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,064 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $78,842,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Murphy USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total transaction of $139,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $142,503.68. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total transaction of $343,894.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $4,490,690. Corporate insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $587.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $591.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 93.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 29.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $510.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

Further Reading

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