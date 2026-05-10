Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report) by 1,721.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 40.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,303,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 96.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 929,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $19,993,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $9,653,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,118.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 370,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts: Sign Up

Warby Parker Trading Up 8.5%

WRBY opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.54 and a beta of 1.95. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $242.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.44 million. Warby Parker had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.15%.The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WRBY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Warby Parker from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Warby Parker

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 22,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $563,069.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,258,639.85. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 15,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $434,781.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,195.78. The trade was a 49.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,550. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Warby Parker

Here are the key news stories impacting Warby Parker this week:

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker, Inc NYSE: WRBY is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Warby Parker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warby Parker wasn't on the list.

While Warby Parker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here