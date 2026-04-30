Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Comerica Bank increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of ATI worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after buying an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 153.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ATI opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $168.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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