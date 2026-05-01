Comerica Bank Sells 3,244 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,593,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 874.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $604,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,513,000 after purchasing an additional 302,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 324,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $486,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,025.15 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $870.01 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,464.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,690.79.

View Our Latest Report on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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