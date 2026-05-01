Comerica Bank Sells 76,180 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,361,581 shares of the company's stock worth $298,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company's stock worth $601,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,640 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kenvue by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,438,473 shares of the company's stock worth $134,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,204 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Kenvue by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,645,761 shares of the company's stock worth $277,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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