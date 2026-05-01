Comerica Bank Trims Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,841 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,800,043.90. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $282.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,652.21, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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