Comerica Bank Trims Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,001 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 62,832 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Comerica Bank's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $164,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Erste Group raises EPS estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Analyst revision and buybacks

Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Earnings timing and preview

Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Zacks Q1 preview

Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Neutral Sentiment: Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Subsea 7 contract

Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Hormuz conflict impact

Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk: A new New Mexico lawsuit alleges Exxon understated orphaned‑well remediation liabilities for hundreds of wells — an adverse ruling or increased reserve requirements could raise future costs and ESG/legal uncertainty. Orphaned well lawsuit

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $642.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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