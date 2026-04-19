Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 163.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 624.4% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,652.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,422.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.60. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.95 and a 1-year high of $1,671.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Stifel Raises Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target (from $1,611 to $1,819) and maintained a Buy rating — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and support the stock’s recent gains. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment.

KeyCorp published materially higher near‑ and longer‑term EPS forecasts (several quarterly and FY2026/FY2027 estimates well above consensus), signaling stronger expected earnings growth that can justify higher multiples and lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Comfort Systems (FIX) Is Up 12.39% in One Week

Multiple Zacks pieces highlight momentum and the likelihood of an earnings beat (including a recent one‑week price surge), which can fuel momentum buying ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Conference Call and Webcast Announcement

The company scheduled its Q1 2026 results release for after-market close on April 23 and a conference call/webcast on April 24 — a routine event but one that will be the immediate driver of volatility as management discusses results, margins, backlog and guidance. Negative Sentiment: There was a recent one‑day pullback reported in the press (a -2.61% move on a prior trading day), indicating short‑term profit‑taking and the potential for volatility into the earnings print. Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Dips While Market Gains

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,643.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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