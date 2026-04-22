Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 2,819.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,415 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 116,291 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.34% of Comfort Systems USA worth $112,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,674.88 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.60 and a 52-week high of $1,719.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,732.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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