Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Position Lowered by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,708 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $56,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.8%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,841.59 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,735.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,354.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.16 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,969.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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