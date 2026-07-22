Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 7,680 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 301.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.91.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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