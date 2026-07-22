Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 610.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.1%

MPWR opened at $1,383.26 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.32 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,475.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,294.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,585.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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