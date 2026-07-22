Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Everest Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $376.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $385.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.45. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Everest Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EG shares. Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price target on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Everest Group from $388.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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