Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 42,939 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,107,569.28. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas acquired 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The firm's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio is -45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alexandria delivered a 427,000 RSF R&D hub for Bristol Myers Squibb at its Campus Point megacampus in San Diego, with the site reported at 95.4% occupancy, underscoring healthy tenant demand and the value of its megacampus strategy. Article Title

Alexandria delivered a 427,000 RSF R&D hub for Bristol Myers Squibb at its Campus Point megacampus in San Diego, with the site reported at 95.4% occupancy, underscoring healthy tenant demand and the value of its megacampus strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results matched EPS expectations, but revenue came in below estimates and year-over-year revenue declined, leaving investors focused on whether leasing gains can offset softer financial performance.

The company’s recent quarterly results matched EPS expectations, but revenue came in below estimates and year-over-year revenue declined, leaving investors focused on whether leasing gains can offset softer financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, reflecting a more conservative view of Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ forward earnings power.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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