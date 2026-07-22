Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.49 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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