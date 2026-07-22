Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.84 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 438.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in CRH were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH by 680.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,112,000 after buying an additional 752,463 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CRH by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $541,313,000 after buying an additional 137,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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