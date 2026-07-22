Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.75.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE MAA opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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