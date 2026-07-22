Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 48,062 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,648 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,097,777 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $382,668,000 after purchasing an additional 362,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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