Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,187 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,390 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,599,676,000 after buying an additional 531,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,018,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $796,457,000 after buying an additional 154,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital raised Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Huntington initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Realty Income’s long-term dividend profile and growth acceleration strategy still make it appealing for income investors, with some analysts calling it one of the stronger REITs to own now.

Several recent pieces argue that Realty Income’s long-term dividend profile and growth acceleration strategy still make it appealing for income investors, with some analysts calling it one of the stronger REITs to own now. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its unsecured revolving credit facilities from $4.0 billion to $5.5 billion, with potential capacity up to $6.5 billion, which improves financial flexibility and could support future acquisitions and expansion.

The company expanded its unsecured revolving credit facilities from $4.0 billion to $5.5 billion, with potential capacity up to $6.5 billion, which improves financial flexibility and could support future acquisitions and expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary suggests the investment case may rely more on valuation than near-term earnings growth, implying the shares may already reflect much of the good news. Realty Income: The Bull Case Relies More On Valuation Than Earnings

Analyst commentary suggests the investment case may rely more on valuation than near-term earnings growth, implying the shares may already reflect much of the good news. Neutral Sentiment: Another analysis frames the stock as fairly valued after its credit expansion, even while noting strong recent price momentum and solid total shareholder returns. Realty Income (O) After Its Credit Expansion, Is The Stock Already Fully Valued

Another analysis frames the stock as fairly valued after its credit expansion, even while noting strong recent price momentum and solid total shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the next earnings report points to expectations for only single-digit FFO growth, suggesting the company may need continued execution to justify further upside. Realty Income's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Coverage ahead of the next earnings report points to expectations for only single-digit FFO growth, suggesting the company may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still rate Realty Income a Hold, citing valuation and execution risk even as the company expands through partnerships and private capital.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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