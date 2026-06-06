Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,586 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.5%

ETR stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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