Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 12,727 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $136.00 to $92.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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