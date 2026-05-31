Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,390 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $46,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Equinix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,047.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 target price on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here