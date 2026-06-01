Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 113,956 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,844,000 after purchasing an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $159.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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