Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,430,000. Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 20,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $134.43 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,670. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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