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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its PepsiCo stake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 10,714 shares and ending with 318,051 shares worth about $45.6 million.
  • PepsiCo reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.61 versus estimates of $1.55 and revenue of $19.44 billion, up 8.5% year over year.
  • The company also boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.48 per share and maintained a $10 billion share buyback program, even as the stock was down 1.4% and analysts’ consensus rating remained Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock worth $364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 89.32%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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