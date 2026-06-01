Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $26.57 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Chubb were worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $311.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.31. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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