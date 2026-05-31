Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $293.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Tesla were worth $293,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 399.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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