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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $42.61 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Qualcomm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its Qualcomm stake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, but still held 249,121 shares valued at about $42.6 million at quarter-end.
  • Qualcomm is drawing investor attention after reports of a major AI-related deal with ByteDance, which has been viewed as a potential growth catalyst and helped push the stock to record highs.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and raised its dividend to $0.92 per share quarterly, while also maintaining a $20 billion share buyback authorization.
  • Interested in Qualcomm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,121 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $42,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 3.2%

QCOM stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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