Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $75.58 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $75,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:GE opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.69. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $232.24 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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