Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $94.45 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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