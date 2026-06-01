Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,366 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $529.82 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.61 and a 200 day moving average of $558.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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