Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,137 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,212 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $968,160,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $643,674,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company's stock worth $673,393,000 after buying an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company's stock worth $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,760,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $201.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average of $202.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $240,972.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,323.60. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $501,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,190,655.22. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,336. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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